Redwood Investments LLC Sells 551,314 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,314 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,552. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.