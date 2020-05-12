Redwood Investments LLC Takes $12.81 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. Novocure makes up 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Novocure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 774,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.08 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,688 shares of company stock worth $7,524,916 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

