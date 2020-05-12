Redwood Investments LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,861,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.