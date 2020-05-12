Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) issued its earnings results on Monday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello purchased 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $71,916.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

