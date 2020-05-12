Regalcoin (REC) Trading 37.2% Higher This Week

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a market cap of $40,469.33 and approximately $21.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

