Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.00

News articles about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ ranking:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.54. The stock had a trading volume of 918,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,292. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.32.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

