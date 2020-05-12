Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Director Jose S. Suquet Buys 5,000 Shares

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,653. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $12,481,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

