Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,943 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 66.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 249,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

