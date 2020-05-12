Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $28.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $29.02 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $16.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.86 million, with estimates ranging from $114.90 million to $120.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBNC stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

