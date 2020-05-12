Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 20,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.