Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Repay stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 20,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,536. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

