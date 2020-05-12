Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Repay stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 38,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,536. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

