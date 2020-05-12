Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 21,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,536. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

