Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 721,516 shares during the period. Republic First Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.32% of Republic First Bancorp worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

FRBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,868. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.95 million. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.