Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Irhythm Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $134.34.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.