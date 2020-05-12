Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

