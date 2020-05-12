Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Crocs stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,173,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Crocs by 3,403.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

