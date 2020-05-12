Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

