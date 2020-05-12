Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 12th (AFG, AMAG, AN, APYX, ARL, ATRA, AVYA, BLUE, CAH, CAKE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 12th:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $118.00 to $69.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Financial Group Inc alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $9.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $72.00 to $76.00.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target reduced by Argus from $116.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by CIBC from $8.60 to $9.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $209.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $6.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €134.00 ($155.81) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $127.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $26.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $262.00 to $315.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $94.00 to $124.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $320.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $6.00 to $4.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $127.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.