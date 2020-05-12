Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Repligen (RGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN):

5/7/2020 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Repligen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Repligen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Repligen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Repligen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Repligen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Repligen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Repligen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Repligen stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.38. 44,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

