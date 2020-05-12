Research Analysts Set Expectations for K-Bro Linen Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:KBL opened at C$26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.95 million.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

