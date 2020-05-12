Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) recently:

5/9/2020 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

5/4/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/2/2020 – Krystal Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Get Krystal Biotech Inc alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 575.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.