Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

4/27/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/17/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

4/13/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

