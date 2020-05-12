resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in resTORbio by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in resTORbio by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in resTORbio in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in resTORbio in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.42. resTORbio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

