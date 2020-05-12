Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT Raised to $34.00

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTRX. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 18,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $27,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $244,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,180,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 717,875 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,644,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,788,000 after acquiring an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 249,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

