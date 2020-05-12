Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%.

Shares of RTRX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 626,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $244,444 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

