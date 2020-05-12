Revain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $603,286.00

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $603,286.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, BitForex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02098972 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00179146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC, Kuna, Cryptopia, BitForex, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

