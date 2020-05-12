Reviewing Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Net Element has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.00 million 0.15 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Trivago $939.36 million 0.60 $19.22 million $0.06 26.50

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -9.94% -98.76% -27.80% Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Element and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

Trivago has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 61.95%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Net Element.

Summary

Trivago beats Net Element on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

