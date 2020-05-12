Revlon (NYSE:REV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.20 million.

NYSE:REV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 4,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,667. Revlon has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $699.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.