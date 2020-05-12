Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $450,632.70 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $450,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Todd Foley sold 6,633 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $132,991.65.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28.

On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $145,953.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,856. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

