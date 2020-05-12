Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on REI. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

