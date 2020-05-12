Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

5/11/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/17/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

4/9/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/24/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/16/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

RBA opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 76.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

