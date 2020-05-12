RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Earnings Results

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 7,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,500. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $870.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on RMR Group from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

