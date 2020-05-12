Rob Quinn Sells 73,112 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Rob Quinn sold 73,112 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £290,985.76 ($382,775.27).

Rob Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £68,391.18 ($89,964.72).

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 419 ($5.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.19 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.