RoBET 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. RoBET has a market cap of $64,894.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last week, RoBET has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000749 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

