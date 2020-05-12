Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 9,727 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 810.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 497,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

