Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 21,526 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5,881.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.50. 179,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

