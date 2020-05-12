Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 488,135 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

