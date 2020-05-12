Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 47,563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 275.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,507 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.