Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 2,121,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

