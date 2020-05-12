Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 3,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. 275,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

