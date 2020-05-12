Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Roper Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $362.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,675. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

