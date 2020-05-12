Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $364.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

