Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

RDS.A stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 548,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Several research firms recently commented on RDS.A. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

