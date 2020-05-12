Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:RDS.B traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,552. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDS.B shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.