RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 13,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,117. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $502.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

