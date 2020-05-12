Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $499.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

