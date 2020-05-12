Rupiah Token Reaches One Day Volume of $39,678.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $96,578.33 and approximately $39,678.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 161,962,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,451,999,070 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.