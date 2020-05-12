Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Sells $75,000.60 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 585,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $30,957,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on R. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

