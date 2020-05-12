Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0077 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $155,240.04 and $1,158.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,917.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.02140797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.02637178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00475399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00687671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00068918 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00476966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 20,298,492 coins and its circulating supply is 20,181,179 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

